Gear Up for Upstart (UPST) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, reflecting an increase of 258.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $225.3 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 76.5%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Upstart metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net' will reach $209.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +60.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net- Servicing and other fees, net' at $38.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net- Platform and referral fees, net' will likely reach $172.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +74.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Transaction Volume' stands at $2.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.11 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Upstart have returned +7.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change.

