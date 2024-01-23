Gear Up for Western Alliance (WAL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Western Alliance (WAL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share, indicating a decline of 27.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $705.97 million, representing a decrease of 0.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Western Alliance metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 58.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 46.9%.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will likely reach $65.18 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $64.72 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' to reach 9.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.8% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total non-interest income' at $108.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $61.50 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income' should arrive at $590.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $639.70 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Service charges and fees' stands at $24.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net gain on loan origination and sale activities' will reach $44.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.40 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net loan servicing revenue (expense)' will reach $25.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.40 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Commercial banking related income' should come in at $5.72 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.50 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income from equity investments' reaching $1.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.20 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other non-interest income [$M]' of $6.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



