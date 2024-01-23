Gear Up for Washington Trust (WASH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 43.2%. Revenues are expected to be $47.38 million, down 14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Washington Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 74.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total noninterest income' will reach $14.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.79 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $32.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $41.34 million.



Shares of Washington Trust have demonstrated returns of -6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WASH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

