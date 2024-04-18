Gear Up for W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect W.R. Berkley (WRB) to post quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 46%. Revenues are expected to be $3.23 billion, up 12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain W.R. Berkley metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net investment income' should arrive at $305.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +36.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net premiums earned' to reach $2.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues from non-insurance businesses' of $130.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net investment gains (losses)- Net realized gains on investment sales' stands at $33.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +49.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Insurance service fees' will likely reach $32.63 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net premiums earned- Reinsurance' to come in at $318.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net premiums earned- Insurance' reaching $2.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined Ratio - Total' will reach 90.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90.6% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Expense Ratio' at 28.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28.8% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment (Underwriting Ratios)' should come in at 61.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.8% in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for W.R. Berkley here>>>



Over the past month, W.R. Berkley shares have recorded returns of -6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WRB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.