Gear Up for Vulcan (VMC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Vulcan Materials (VMC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, reflecting an increase of 25.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.82 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Vulcan metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Asphalt' of $263.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Aggregates' will likely reach $1.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Concrete' stands at $312.86 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted)' to come in at $19.19. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.96.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Unit shipments - Aggregates' should come in at 53,432.59 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 54,165 KTon.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Unit shipments - Asphalt mix' should arrive at 2,926.88 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,782 KTon.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Unit shipments - Ready-mixed concrete' will reach 2,123.59 KCuYd. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,280 KCuYd in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average unit sales price per ton - Asphalt mix' will reach $76.87. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $75.06 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average unit sales price per cubic yard - Ready-mixed concrete' reaching $165.00. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $157.58.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit- Aggregates' at $391.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $327.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Asphalt' to reach $23.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Profit- Concrete' will reach $11.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.60 million.



Shares of Vulcan have demonstrated returns of +7.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VMC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

