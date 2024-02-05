Gear Up for Voya (VOYA) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Voya Financial (VOYA) will report quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 10.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $304.66 million, exhibiting an increase of 14.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Voya metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Fee income' reaching $491.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net investment income' to come in at $497.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Premiums' should arrive at $684.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Total' of $238.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Fee income' stands at $231.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Wealth Solutions - Total' at $699.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Wealth Solutions - Fee income' will likely reach $241.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Other revenue' should come in at $1.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -73.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Health Solutions - Total' will reach $773.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Health Solutions - Fee income' to reach $17.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Health Solutions - Premiums' will reach $673.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Wealth Solutions - Net investment income and net gains (losses)' will reach $441.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Voya have demonstrated returns of -3.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VOYA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.