Gear Up for Visa (V) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Visa (V) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 16.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.6 billion, increasing 7.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Visa metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Service revenues' at $4.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Data processing revenues' reaching $4.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- International transaction revenues' will reach $3.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other revenues' to come in at $657.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'End of Period Connections - Total transactions' should arrive at 54,823.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 50,069 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total payments volume' should come in at $3,204.39 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2,955 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total volume' will likely reach $3,767.60 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3,551 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Payments Volume - Europe' will reach $609.84 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $540 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Cash Volume - Europe' of $126.73 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $116 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Cash volume' to reach $580.82 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $596 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Cash volume - CEMEA' will reach $104.38 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $116 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Cash volume - LAC' stands at $120.77 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $129 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Visa have demonstrated returns of -5.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), V is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

