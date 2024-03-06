Gear Up for Vail Resorts (MTN) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Vail Resorts (MTN) will announce quarterly earnings of $6.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.15 billion, increasing 4.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Vail Resorts metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue' will likely reach $87.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue' should arrive at $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental' will reach $152.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other' should come in at $49.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue- Managed condominium rooms' will reach $32.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Resort net revenue' to come in at $1.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining' at $86.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Ski school' will reach $135.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Lift' reaching $619.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue- Owned hotel rooms' stands at $17.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Mountain - Total skier visits' to reach 7.67 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.31 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mountain - ETP' of $81.50. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $71.33.



Over the past month, shares of Vail Resorts have returned -1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Currently, MTN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

