Gear Up for U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (USB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 23.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.71 billion, exhibiting a decline of 6.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific U.S. Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin (FTE)' stands at 2.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 62.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 63.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total earning assets - Average balance' of $593.49 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $607.61 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should arrive at $1.59 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.18 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonperforming loans' will reach $1.55 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.14 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Leverage ratio' will reach 8.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 11.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Commercial products revenue' will likely reach $361.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $334 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other- noninterest income' reaching $151.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $159 million.

Analysts expect 'Total Noninterest Income' to come in at $2.65 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.51 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Mortgage banking revenue' to reach $130.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $128 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income (FTE)' should come in at $4.06 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.67 billion.



Over the past month, shares of U.S. Bancorp have returned -1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, USB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

