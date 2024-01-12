Gear Up for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, reflecting a decline of 32.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.64 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Truist Financial Corporation metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net interest margin' to come in at 2.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average balance - Total earning assets' to reach $486.94 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $492.81 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 62.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Nonperforming assets' will reach $1.64 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.25 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total nonaccrual loans and leases' at $1.57 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.19 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' stands at 11.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.5% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' should come in at 9.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 13.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Noninterest Income' of $2.17 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.23 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income (FTE)' will likely reach $3.52 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $3.48 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.98 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Lending related fees' reaching $100.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $110 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Truist Financial Corporation here>>>



Truist Financial Corporation shares have witnessed a change of -0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TFC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.