Gear Up for Travelers (TRV) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travelers (TRV) will report quarterly earnings of $4.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 46.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.91 billion, exhibiting an increase of 13.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Travelers metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenues- Premiums' to reach $9.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Other Revenues' will reach $89.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Net investment income' should come in at $795.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- Fee income' will reach $110.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Combined Ratio - Consolidated' stands at 92.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 94.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated' should arrive at 28.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 27.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated' reaching 64.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 66.6% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Combined Ratio - Bond & Specialty Insurance' will reach 79.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 76.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Personal Insurance' to come in at 73.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 81%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Combined Ratio - Personal Insurance' at 98.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 105.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Bond & Specialty Insurance' will likely reach 36.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 35.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Personal Insurance' of 24.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Travelers here>>>



Shares of Travelers have demonstrated returns of +7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TRV is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.