Gear Up for Titan Machinery (TITN) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Titan Machinery (TITN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share, reflecting a decline of 17.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $723.27 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Titan Machinery metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Service' will reach $43.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Equipment' should come in at $547.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Rental and other' will reach $15.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Parts' of $118.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- Equipment' to come in at $69.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $72.84 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- Rental and other' stands at $5.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.66 million.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Service' to reach $28.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.50 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Profit- Parts' at $37.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $36.57 million in the same quarter last year.



Titan Machinery shares have witnessed a change of +13.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TITN is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

