Gear Up for The RealReal (REAL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from The RealReal (REAL) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.11 per share, indicating an increase of 62.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $142.8 million, representing a decrease of 10.6% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some The RealReal metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Direct Revenue' reaching $16.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -51% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'GMV (Gross Merchandise Value)' should come in at $455.22 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $492.96 million.

Analysts expect 'AOV (Average Order Value)' to come in at $515.84. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $496 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of Orders' to reach 920. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 993.

The consensus among analysts is that 'NMV (Net Merchandise Value)' will reach $337.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $367.38 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Take Rate' of 37.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 35.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Active Buyers' at 998.00 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 998 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



The RealReal shares have witnessed a change of -17.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), REAL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

