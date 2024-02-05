Gear Up for Tenet (THC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Tenet Healthcare (THC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share, reflecting a decline of 20.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.25 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Tenet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net operating revenues- Hospital Operations and other' stands at $4.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net operating revenues- Ambulatory Care' will reach $1.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Operating revenues- Total Conifer revenues' should come in at $321.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net operating revenues- Conifer - Tenet' will reach $108.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net operating revenues- Conifer - Other customers' should arrive at $212.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net operating revenues' reaching $5.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hospital Operations and other' will reach $380.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $400 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Ambulatory Care' to reach $444.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $407 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Conifer' at $79.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $90 million.

Analysts expect 'Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates' to come in at $59.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Tenet here>>>



Tenet shares have witnessed a change of +17.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), THC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.