Gear Up for Tempur Sealy (TPX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy (TPX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $1.18 billion, down 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Tempur Sealy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Direct' to reach $286.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Wholesale' should arrive at $885.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International' should come in at $268.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- North America' will reach $920.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- North America- Direct' stands at $117.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- International- Direct' at $169.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- International- Wholesale' reaching $96.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- North America- Wholesale' will reach $789.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.



Tempur Sealy shares have witnessed a change of +3.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TPX is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

