Gear Up for T. Rowe (TROW) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price (TROW) will report quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 18.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.71 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 11% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific T. Rowe metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Capital allocation-based income' should come in at $47.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +178.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Administrative, distribution and servicing fees' will reach $150.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Investment advisory fees' will reach $1.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets Under Management - Total' of $1,458.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,322.9 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



T. Rowe shares have witnessed a change of -5.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), TROW is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

