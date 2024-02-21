Gear Up for Surgery Partners (SGRY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Surgery Partners (SGRY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 37%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $741.49 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Surgery Partners metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Cases' to reach 159,270. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 163,086 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue per case' stands at $4,700.87. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4,171.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of surgical facilities as of the end of period' will reach 155. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 146.



Shares of Surgery Partners have experienced a change of +8% in the past month compared to the +3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SGRY is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

