Gear Up for Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 16%. Revenues are expected to be $175.76 million, up 2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Summit Hotel Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Food and beverage' to come in at $10.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other' will reach $9.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Room' will reach $156.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $38.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $37.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Summit Hotel Properties have returned -1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, INN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

