Gear Up for Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers (SFM) will report quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.84 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sprouts Farmers metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable store sales growth' will reach 2.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Stores at end of period' should arrive at 413. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 395.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Stores at beginning of period' should come in at 407. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 386 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Sprouts Farmers have demonstrated returns of +2.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SFM is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

