Gear Up for Sprinkler (CXM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sprinkler (CXM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 250% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $180.09 million, increasing 14.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sprinkler metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscription' stands at $165.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +18% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Professional Services' to come in at $15.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Margin - Professional Services' will likely reach -16.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18%.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Margin - Subscription' will reach 82.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 81% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Sprinkler have demonstrated returns of +12.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CXM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

