Gear Up for Southern Co. (SO) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Southern Co. (SO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, indicating an increase of 13.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $7.01 billion, representing an increase of 8.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Southern Co. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Southern Power' reaching $547.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas' at $1.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Natural Gas revenues' of $1.62 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Alabama Power' will likely reach $1.87 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power' will reach $2.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power' should come in at $404.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Income Available to Common- Southern Company Gas' should arrive at $244.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $309 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Income Available to Common- Southern Power' stands at $86.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $102 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Income Available to Common- Mississippi Power' will reach $53.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Income Available to Common- Alabama Power' will reach $350.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $255 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net Income Available to Common- Georgia Power' to come in at $463.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $296 million.



Southern Co. shares have witnessed a change of +2.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

