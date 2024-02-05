Gear Up for Snap-On (SNA) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap-On (SNA) will report quarterly earnings of $4.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.2 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Snap-On metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Commercial & Industrial Group' of $363.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Financial Services Revenue' at $92.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Repair Systems & Information Group' to reach $450.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Snap-on Tools Group' will reach $556.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services' reaching $67.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $63.90 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group' will reach $56.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $47.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group' should arrive at $125.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $116.10 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group' will likely reach $109.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $110.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Snap-On have demonstrated returns of +4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SNA is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Snap-On Incorporated (SNA)

