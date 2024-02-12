Gear Up for Sabre (SABR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sabre (SABR) will announce quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 61.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $707.89 million, increasing 12.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sabre metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Hospitality Solutions' should arrive at $75.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Travel Solutions- Distribution Revenue' reaching $498.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Travel Solutions' stands at $642.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Travel Solutions- IT Solutions Revenue' of $144.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Travel Solutions - Air Bookings' to reach 71.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64.73 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Travel Solutions - Total Bookings' should come in at 84.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 76.03 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Travel Solutions - Passengers Boarded' will reach 175.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 168.16 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Travel Solutions - Lodging, Ground and Sea Bookings' will reach 13.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.31 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sabre here>>>



Shares of Sabre have experienced a change of -2.1% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SABR is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

