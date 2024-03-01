Gear Up for REV Group (REVG) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that REV Group (REVG) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 25% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $577.08 million, declining 1.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific REV Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Fire & Emergency' of $268.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Recreation' will reach $200.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Commercial' should arrive at $109.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -15% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, REV Group shares have recorded returns of +6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), REVG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

