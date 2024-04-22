Gear Up for Principal Financial (PFG) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Principal Financial (PFG) will report quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.68 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Principal Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Net investment income' will reach $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Fees and other revenues' stands at $997.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Premiums and other considerations' to come in at $1.51 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Principal Global Investors- Fees and other revenues' will likely reach $377.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Retirement and Income Solutions Segment- Fees and other revenues' will reach $443.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Retirement and Income Solutions Segment- Premiums and other considerations' should come in at $632.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Principal Global Investors- Total' at $387.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Principal International- Total' of $321.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Principal International- Fees and other revenues' reaching $120.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Retirement and Income Solutions Segment- Net investment income' to reach $717.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Retirement and Income Solutions Segment - Account Values, end of period' will reach $687.01. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $469.40.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Principal Asset Management Segment - Principal Global Investors - AUM, end of period' should arrive at $505.44 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $478.7 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Principal Financial here>>>



Over the past month, Principal Financial shares have recorded returns of -3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.