Gear Up for Pfizer (PFE) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Pfizer (PFE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 54.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.86 billion, declining 24.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Pfizer metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- Worldwide' will reach $264.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Worldwide' reaching $309.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +30.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Vyndaqel family- Worldwide' to reach $952.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +38.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Specialty Care- Worldwide' will likely reach $3.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance; United States' to come in at $668.86 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Total International' at $360.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- Total International' should arrive at $58.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Pfizer CentreOne- United States' stands at $108.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Pfizer CentreOne- Total International' will reach $192.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Primary Care- Eliquis alliance revenues and direct sales- Total International' of $590.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Primary Care- Eliquis alliance revenues and direct sales- United States' should come in at $1.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Vyndaqel family- United States' will reach $553.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +44.1% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Pfizer here>>>



Shares of Pfizer have demonstrated returns of -9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.