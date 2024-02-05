Gear Up for Penske (PAG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Penske Automotive (PAG) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 13.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.19 billion, increasing 2.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Penske metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Retail Automotive' will reach $6.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other' should come in at $147.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Retail Automotive- Service and Parts' will likely reach $674.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Retail Automotive- Finance and Insurance, Net' at $209.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Retail Automotive- Fleet and Wholesale' of $351.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Retail Automotive- New Vehicles' should arrive at $2.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Retail Automotive Units - New Retail' reaching 52,310. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50,342 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Retail Automotive Units - Used Retail' to reach 60,987. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57,991 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Retail Automotive Units - Total' to come in at 113,297. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 108,333 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed - New Vehicles' will reach $5,525.85. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6,467 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed - Used Vehicles' will reach $1,620.98. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,739.

The consensus estimate for 'Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed - Finance and Insurance' stands at $1,732.92. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,858 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Penske have returned +1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, PAG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

