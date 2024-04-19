Gear Up for Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Otis Worldwide (OTIS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.44 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Otis Worldwide metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Service' at $2.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- New Equipment' will reach $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Profit- New Equipment' will reach $78.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $69 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Service' will reach $507.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $479 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Otis Worldwide shares have recorded returns of -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), OTIS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

