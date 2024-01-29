Gear Up for Oshkosh (OSK) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Oshkosh (OSK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share, reflecting an increase of 35.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.47 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Oshkosh metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Defense' will reach $592.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Access- Other' will reach $231.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Access- Aerial work platforms' stands at $607.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Access- Telehandlers' should come in at $345.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Access- Total' at $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income (loss)- Access' will likely reach $172.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $116 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (loss)- Defense' to reach $35.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.90 million.



Shares of Oshkosh have experienced a change of +1.9% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), OSK is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

