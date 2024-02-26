Gear Up for OPKO Health (OPK) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that OPKO Health (OPK) will announce quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 18.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $178.34 million, declining 3.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some OPKO Health metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Revenue from transfer of intellectual property and other' of $10.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Revenue from products' reaching $37.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Revenue from services' at $130.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.2% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for OPKO Health here>>>



Shares of OPKO Health have demonstrated returns of -3.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), OPK is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.