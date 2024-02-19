Gear Up for ON24 (ONTF) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from ON24 (ONTF) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, indicating an increase of 150% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $37.29 million, representing a decrease of 19.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ON24 metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Professional services' will reach $2.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of -38.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription and other platform' will likely reach $34.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)' will reach $135.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $159.60 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for ON24 here>>>



Shares of ON24 have experienced a change of +16.6% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ONTF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

