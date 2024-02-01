Gear Up for Omnicom (OMC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Omnicom (OMC) to post quarterly earnings of $2.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. Revenues are expected to be $4 billion, up 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Omnicom metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Commerce & Brand Consulting' reaching $223.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Execution & Support' to reach $257.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Healthcare' should arrive at $308.42 million. The estimate points to a change of -9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Public Relations' to come in at $412.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $488.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- North America' of $2.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Middle East and Africa' will reach $120.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Latin America' should come in at $107.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Organic Revenue Growth' will likely reach 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Revenue Growth - Latin America' will reach 10.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic Revenue Growth - Middle East and Africa' stands at 7.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 32.6% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Organic Revenue Growth - Asia Pacific' at 4.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.9% in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Omnicom here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Omnicom have returned +6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, OMC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.