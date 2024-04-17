Gear Up for Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, indicating a decline of 17.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $132.8 million, representing a decrease of 2.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Northwest Bancshares metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio [%]' to reach 66.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61.4% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin' stands at 3.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balances-Interest earning assets' will reach $13.55 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.25 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $28.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.97 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $104.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $112.46 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Trust and other financial services income' should come in at $7.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Service Charges and Fees' to come in at $15.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.19 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Northwest Bancshares have experienced a change of -2.5% in the past month compared to the -1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NWBI is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

