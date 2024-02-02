Gear Up for Molina (MOH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Molina (MOH) will report quarterly earnings of $4.31 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.3 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Molina metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Premium tax revenue' stands at $174.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Premium revenue' should come in at $7.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Investment income' will likely reach $115.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +90.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare' will reach $1.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'MCR - Total' of 89.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 88.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'MCR - Medicare' reaching 94.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 91.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'MCR - Marketplace' should arrive at 85.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 93.8%.

Analysts expect 'Ending Membership by Program - Total' to come in at 5,101.57 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,258 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid' to reach 4,681.37 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,754 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicare' will reach 174.54 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 156 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Ending Membership by Program - Marketplaces' will reach 245.66 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 348 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'MCR - Medicaid' at 88.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 87.3% in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Molina have returned -6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Currently, MOH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

