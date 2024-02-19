Gear Up for Mister Car Wash (MCW) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Mister Car Wash (MCW) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $230.77 million, increasing 7.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Mister Car Wash metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable store sales growth' at 1.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Ending location count' stands at 476. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 436 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'New Stores, Net (acquired & opened)' will reach 14. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Mister Car Wash have experienced a change of +6.1% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MCW is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

