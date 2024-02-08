Gear Up for Marriott (MAR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Marriott International (MAR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, indicating an increase of 8.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.32 billion, representing an increase of 6.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Marriott metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Gross fee revenues' should arrive at $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net fee revenues' to reach $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue' should come in at $389.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Franchise fees' will reach $702.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Incentive management fees' at $196.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Cost reimbursements' stands at $4.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Base management fees' of $315.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate' reaching 8.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Rooms - Total' will likely reach 1,594,567. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,525,000.



View all Key Company Metrics for Marriott here>>>



Shares of Marriott have experienced a change of +9.3% in the past month compared to the +6.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.