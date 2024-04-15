Gear Up for Manpower (MAN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup (MAN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 44.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.43 billion, exhibiting a decline of 6.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Manpower metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues from Services- Americas- Other Americas' to reach $371.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe' will reach $2.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues from Services- Americas- United States' should come in at $687.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- France' will likely reach $1.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from Services- Northern Europe' will reach $864.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Other Southern Europe' to come in at $453.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues from Services- APME' should arrive at $528.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues from Services- Americas' at $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Italy' of $412.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Unit Profit- Americas- United States' stands at $17.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Unit Profit- Americas- Other Americas' reaching $15.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.50 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Unit Profit- Americas' will reach $33.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $48.60 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Manpower here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Manpower have returned -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Currently, MAN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

