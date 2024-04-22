Gear Up for LKQ (LKQ) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that LKQ (LKQ) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 9.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.79 billion, increasing 13.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some LKQ metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Parts and Services' will reach $3.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty' to reach $397.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe' will likely reach $1.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Wholesale - North America' stands at $1.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Europe' should come in at $1.67 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Specialty' will reach $388.57 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Self Service' at $145.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Wholesale - North America' reaching $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +29.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Organic Growth - Wholesale - North America' of 3.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.4%.

Analysts expect 'Organic Growth - Europe' to come in at 2.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.7% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic Growth - Parts and services' should arrive at 2.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'EBITDA- Specialty' will reach $29.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $31 million.



LKQ shares have witnessed a change of -6.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LKQ is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

