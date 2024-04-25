Gear Up for Lilly (LLY) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Eli Lilly (LLY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, reflecting an increase of 56.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.81 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lilly metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B)- Total' to reach $234.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Humulin [$M]' will reach $207.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Humalog [$M]' will reach $390.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Forteo [$M]' will reach $105.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B) - US' will likely reach $104.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- International-Humalog [$M]' stands at $180.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- International-Forteo [$M]' to come in at $41.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- International-Alimta [$M]' of $22.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -40.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- US-Humulin [$M]' reaching $157.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- US-Humalog [$M]' at $210.03 million. The estimate points to a change of -22.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- US-Forteo [$M]' should come in at $64.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- US-Alimta [$M]' should arrive at $9.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of -51.4% year over year.



Lilly shares have witnessed a change of -5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LLY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

