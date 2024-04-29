Gear Up for Legget & Platt (LEG) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Legget & Platt (LEG) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 35.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.11 billion, declining 8.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Legget & Platt metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Trade sales- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products' at $337.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Trade sales- Specialized Products' stands at $328.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trade sales- Bedding Products' reaching $448.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Change in Organic Sales - Specialized Products' should arrive at -7.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Legget & Platt here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Legget & Platt have returned -6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, LEG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.