Gear Up for Korn/Ferry (KFY) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry (KFY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $655.1 million, exhibiting a decline of 3.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Korn/Ferry metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fee Revenue- Total executive search' at $191.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fee revenue' reaching $654.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fee Revenue- Digital' will reach $87.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fee Revenue- Consulting' of $165.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Korn/Ferry here>>>



Shares of Korn/Ferry have experienced a change of +7.8% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KFY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

