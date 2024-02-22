Gear Up for Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to post quarterly earnings of $3.70 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 15.1%. Revenues are expected to be $5.68 billion, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 7.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Jones Lang LaSalle metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'LaSalle- Fee revenue' at $111.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Capital Markets- Fee revenue' stands at $465.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'JLL Technologies- Fee revenue' of $58.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Work Dynamics- Fee revenue' should arrive at $555.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Markets Advisory- Fee revenue' should come in at $876.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Markets Advisory- Fee revenue- Property Management' will likely reach $148.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Markets Advisory- Fee revenue- Advisory, Consulting and Other' will reach $34.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other' to come in at $316.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -31% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Valuation Advisory' will reach $101.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Loan Servicing' reaching $37.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'LaSalle- Fee Revenue- Advisory fees' to reach $94.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Work Dynamics- Fee revenue- Workplace Management' will reach $214.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Jones Lang LaSalle here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have returned +4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, JLL carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.