Gear Up for JetBlue (JBLU) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to post quarterly loss of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 227.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.29 billion, down 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 14.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific JetBlue metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Passenger' stands at $2.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Other' at $158.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Load factor' will reach 82.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 83.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue per ASM' reaching 13.58 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.66 cents in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes' to come in at $3.07. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.70.

Analysts forecast 'Yield per passenger mile' to reach 15.30 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.55 cents.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Available seat miles (ASMs)' should come in at 16,889.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16,470 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel' will reach 10.05 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.13 cents.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue passenger miles (RPMs)' should arrive at 13,964.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,695 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Passenger revenue per ASM' of 12.63 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.76 cents in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating expense per ASM' will reach 14.35 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.4 cents.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fuel gallons consumed' will likely reach 227.73 Mgal. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 216 Mgal.



Over the past month, JetBlue shares have recorded returns of -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JBLU will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

