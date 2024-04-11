Gear Up for Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.19 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Interactive Brokers metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Total Brokerage Accounts' to come in at 2,721.74 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,195 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Brokerage - Cleared DARTs' should come in at 2,003.55 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,845 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order' stands at $3.31. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.16 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Brokerage - Customer equity' to reach 450.14 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 343.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other fees and services' will likely reach $53.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $43 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Commissions' reaching $369.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $357 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Interest income' of $1.65 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.35 billion.



Over the past month, shares of Interactive Brokers have returned +4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Currently, IBKR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

