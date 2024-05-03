Gear Up for Inspire (INSP) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.63 per share, indicating a decline of 18.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $161.63 million, representing an increase of 26.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Inspire metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- United States' stands at $158.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- All other countries' will reach $3.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'New U.S. sales territories' should come in at 13. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total U.S. Medical Centers' at 1,234. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 973.

Analysts predict that the 'New U.S. Medical Centers' will reach 54. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 68.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total U.S. sales territories' will reach 300. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 242 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Inspire have experienced a change of +16.3% in the past month compared to the -2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), INSP is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

