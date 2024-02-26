Gear Up for Inogen (INGN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inogen (INGN) will report quarterly loss of $0.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $78.09 million, exhibiting a decline of 11.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Inogen metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales revenue' will likely reach $61.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -16% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Rental revenue' to reach $16.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Business-to-Business Domestic Sales' should come in at $17.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -34.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Direct-to-Consumer Domestic Sales' should arrive at $22.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Business-to-Business International Sales' to come in at $20.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit- Rental revenue' stands at $8.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- Sales revenue' reaching $21.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.43 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Inogen have returned +61.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, INGN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

