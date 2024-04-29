Gear Up for Illumina (ILMN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Illumina (ILMN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, reflecting a decline of 62.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.05 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Illumina metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- GRAIL' will reach $27.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +35.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product revenue- Instruments' will reach $118.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -26.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product revenue- Consumable' should arrive at $767.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Service and other revenue' stands at $173.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Core Illumina' will likely reach $1.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product revenue' of $885.63 million. The estimate points to a change of -4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Sequencing- Instruments' reaching $113.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of -26.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Microarrays- Consumables' will reach $73.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Microarrays- Instruments' should come in at $5.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Sequencing- Consumables' to come in at $693.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Sequencing- Total' at $923.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Sequencing- Service & Other' to reach $116.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.



Over the past month, shares of Illumina have returned -11% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, ILMN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

