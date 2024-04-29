Gear Up for Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Huntington Ingalls (HII) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.48 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Huntington Ingalls metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales and Service Revenues- Mission Technologies' at $649.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales and Service Revenues- Newport News' to come in at $1.56 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales and Service Revenues- Ingalls' will reach $609.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Operating Income (loss)- Ingalls' will reach $67.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $55 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Operating Income (loss)- Mission Technologies' will reach $15.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Income (loss)- Newport News' should arrive at $86.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $84 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Huntington Ingalls here>>>



Over the past month, Huntington Ingalls shares have recorded returns of -5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HII will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.