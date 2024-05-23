Gear Up for HP (HPQ) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect HP (HPQ) to post quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. Revenues are expected to be $12.53 billion, down 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain HP metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Personal Systems' of $8.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Printing- Supplies' will likely reach $2.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing' should arrive at $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing' will reach $313.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -51.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Printing' stands at $4.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Days in accounts payable' will reach 118.50 Days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 120 Days.

Analysts predict that the 'Days of sales outstanding in accounts receivable' will reach 27.00 Days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29 Days.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Days of supply in inventory' should come in at 58.00 Days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 65 Days in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Earnings from operations- Personal Systems' at $491.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $445 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Earnings from operations- Printing' to reach $828.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $899 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of HP have demonstrated returns of +17.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change.

