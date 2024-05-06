Gear Up for Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.16 billion, increasing 24.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 11.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hilton Grand Vacations metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Rental and ancillary services' will reach $170.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Financing' will reach $111.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +51.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Cost reimbursements' will reach $105.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net' to reach $443.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +39.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Sales, marketing, brand and other fees' should arrive at $172.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Resort and club management' stands at $162.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.2% from the prior-year quarter.

View all Key Company Metrics for Hilton Grand Vacations here>>>



Hilton Grand Vacations shares have witnessed a change of -4.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HGV is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

